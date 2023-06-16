ITC, Ashok Leyland, CEAT and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 178 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 485 per share.

Ashok Leyland | JPMorgan has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 175 per share. It says strong focus is on margin improvement and price discipline in the commercial vehicle industry continues.

Ashok Leyland | Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 178 per share. it says the company is focused on expanding core commercial vehicle business and growth in non-CV business.

Ashok Leyland | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 155 per share. It says management sees potential of 15 percent EBITDA margin over a medium term.

CEAT | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on CEAT with a target of Rs 1,765 per share. It says the company aims at maintaining its leadership position.

KEC International | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on KEC International with a target of Rs 598 per share. It says it is broadly in-line with earlier commentary, actual realisation of Afghan receivables a positive.

ITC | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 485 per share. It says the growth over the coming quarters will optically come down to mid-to-high signle digits.