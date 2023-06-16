CNBC TV18
ITC, Ashok Leyland, CEAT and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 9:43:06 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight'  rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 178 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 485 per share.

Ashok Leyland | JPMorgan has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 175 per share. It says strong focus is on margin improvement and price discipline in the commercial vehicle industry continues.

Ashok Leyland | Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight'  rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 178 per share. it says the company is focused on expanding core commercial vehicle business and growth in non-CV business.

