ITC, Ashok Leyland, CEAT and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 178 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 485 per share.

1 / 6

Ashok Leyland | JPMorgan has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 175 per share. It says strong focus is on margin improvement and price discipline in the commercial vehicle industry continues.

2 / 6

Ashok Leyland | Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 178 per share. it says the company is focused on expanding core commercial vehicle business and growth in non-CV business.