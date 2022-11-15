    English
    market News

    ITC, Apollo Tyres, Nykaa and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 15

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices were trading near the flatline on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were 12 and 39.6 points up, respectively, an hour before market closing.

    Apollo Tyres | Apollo Tyres hit a 52-high of Rs 303.40 on Monday on the BSE
    after the company’s earnings beat market expectations on all the parameters. Its shares were trading over 4 percent higher on the BSE at Rs 297.2 apiece around 1.30pm.

    ITC | Nifty50's top loser, its stock was trading 1.3 percent lower at 1.30pm.

    MindTree | Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree merged into one company LTIMindtree on Monday. Mindtree will receive 73 shares of LTI for 100 shares of Mindtree. The record date for share allotment will be November 24. L&T will hold 68.73 percent stake in Mindtree. Mindtree's shares were trading 1.1 percent lower two hours before market closing.

    Nykaa | Nifty500's top loser, its stock was trading nearly 8.8 percent lower around 2pm.

    Globus Spirits | Shares of Globus Spirits slipped nearly 10 percent on Tuesday after the company reported that its EBITDA and net profit fell by over a third each compared to the previous quarter. Its stock was trading nearly 9 percent lower.

    Lupin | The United States Food & Drugs Administration (USFDA) has begun inspecting Lupin's unit at Mandideep on Tuesday, sources have exclusively told CNBC-TV18. Its shares were trading nearly 1.3 percent lower. 

    Sobha Ltd | Real estate player Sobha Ltd. saw its revenue and net profit decline in the September quarter. However, the numbers improved compared to the June quarter. Its shares were trading 3 percent higher in the afternoon.

