    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    ITC, Adani Enterprises, ONGC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 2

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indexes closed flat amid volatility on Friday. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17539.45, 3.35 points lower while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58803.33, 36.74 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

    oil stocks, oil and gas stocks, gas stocks, ONGC, BPCL, indian oil, reliance industries, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 7

    Oil and gas stocks | Shares of several oil and gas producers were trading in the red as crude has fallen given China lockdowns are causing demand fears. The shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Reliance Industries, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) ended 1.2 to 2.8 percent lower.

    Adani Enterprises, Adani Enterprises stock, Adani Enterprises shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    2 / 7

    Adani Enterprises | Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd — the flagship entity of Adani Group, advanced less than a percent in the early trade on Friday, a day after its Nifty50 inclusion announcement. However, its stock ended 3.8 percent higher.

    Adani Ports stock, Adani ports shares, adani ports, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    3 / 7

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | The company's August cargo volumes of 29.3 mmt were lowest in the last four months. Its stock ended nearly 1.6 percent higher.

    BHEL stock, BHEL shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    4 / 7

    Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)  | Broking firm Nomura upgraded capital goods maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) to neutral from reduce and also doubled its price target to Rs 65 from the previous target of Rs 27. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 8.3 percent from Thursday's closing levels. Its stock ended 1.3 percent lower.

    GMR stock, GMR shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    5 / 7

    GMR Infrastructure Ltd | GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited has entered into definitive agreements with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc (AIC), for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), the company said in an exchange filing. Its stock ended nearly 3 percent higher on the BSE.

    ITC, ITC stock, ITC shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    6 / 7

    ITC Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 1.8 percent up.

    EIH stock, EIH shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    7 / 7

    EIH Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 17.8 percent up.

