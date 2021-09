1 / 9 Dalal Street has seen 36 initial public offers (IPOs) so far in 2021. The IPO pipeline for September 2021 also looks strong, after the public offers of Devyani International and Krsnaa Diagnostics outshined six others in the previous month. Here's a list of IPOs likely to hit the market in September 2021.









2 / 9 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: The integrated diagnostic chain has fixed a price band of Rs 522-531 apiece for its Rs 1,894-crore initial share sale. The IPO opens for subscription on September 1, and closes on September 3.









3 / 9 Ami Organics: The pharma company's IPO will also open for subscription on September 1, and close on September 3. The company has set the issue price band at Rs 603-610 for the IPO estimated at Rs 570 crore.









4 / 9 Here are some other IPOs that brokerages suggest may hit Dalal Street in September 2021 (tentative list).









5 / 9 Ruchi Soya (tentative issue size: Rs 4,300 crore)









6 / 9 Arohan Financial (tentative issue size: Rs 1,800 crore)









7 / 9 Fincare Small Finance Bank (tentative issue size: Rs 1,330 crore)









8 / 9 ESAF Small Finance Bank (tentative issue size: Rs 998 crore)