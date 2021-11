1 / 7 Dalal Street has seen more than 40 initial public offers (IPOs) so far in 2021. The IPO pipeline for November 2021 looks strong. The public offers of Paras Defence, MTAR Tech, Tatva Chintan, and Nazara Tech are among the best IPOs of the recent times, subscribed 176 to 304 times the shares on offer.









2 / 7 Here's a list of IPOs likely to hit the market in November 2021. Here are some other IPOs that brokerages suggest may hit Dalal Street in September 2021 (tentative list).









3 / 7 November begins with the rollout of three IPOs on the first day itself: PolicyBazaar, SJS Enterprises and Sigachi Industries.



The PolicyBazaar IPO is estimated at Rs 5,625 crore, and the SJS Enterprises and Sigachi Industries' public offers at Rs 800 crore and Rs 125 crore respectively.









4 / 7 Digital payment app Paytm's owner, One97 Communications, will launch its mega initial share sale -- to raise an estimated Rs 18,300 crore -- on November 8. If successful, this will be the country's largest IPO of all time.









5 / 7 The IPO of Sapphire Foods India -- which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in the country -- will open for public subscription on November 9.









6 / 7 Digital analytics firm Latent View's IPO will open for subscription on November 9.