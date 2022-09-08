Stocks to watch today: Infosys, Yes Bank, IndiGo, LIC Housing Finance and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Thursday tracing gains across most global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.5 percent or 101.5 points up at 17,732. Shares of LIC Housing Finance, Infosys, Yes Bank, IndiGo among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 8 -

LIC Housing Finance Ltd | The company has appointed Ashwani Ghai as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Infosys Ltd | The company has entered into a five-year collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems to co-innovate aerostructure and systems engineering services.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | The pharma company has announced the launch of Lenalidomide Capsules in the US with two of six strengths eligible for first-to-market, 180- day exclusivity.

Ambuja Cement Ltd | The company disclosed that 2,67,310 equity shares have been tendered in the Escrow Demat Account as per the statement received by the Managers from Ventura Securities Ltd. 22,828 equity shares have been tendered by the public shareholders holding equity shares in the physical form with the registrar.

ACC Ltd | The company disclosed that 1,84,386 equity shares have been tendered in the Escrow Demat Account as per the statement received by the Managers from Ventura Securities Ltd. 4,414 equity shares have been tendered by the public shareholders holding equity shares in the physical form with the registrar.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd | The company has approved the issuance of equity shares on a preferential allotment basis to Caladium Investment Pte Ltd.

Polycab India Ltd | The company has alloted aggregate 15,360 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible employees under ESOP.

Yes Bank Ltd | Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under the provisions of Section 15HA of SEBI Act for mis-selling the private sector lender's AT-1 bonds.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | Global financial services major Morgan Stanley is likely to sell a 2.8 percent stake held by the Rakesh Gangwal family in the country's largest carrier IndiGo via a block deal tomorrow on Thursday sources privy to the developments have told CNBC-TV18.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | The National Company Law Tribunal has directed the company to call a shareholder meeting on the merger with Sony on October 14.