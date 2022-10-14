Street cheers Infosys' all-round strong show and guidance raise — analysts expect stock to soar up to 32%

SUMMARY Infosys — India's second largest software exporter — reported a strong overall quarterly performance backed by a strong addition in large deals, robust margin expansion and easing attrition. Analysts from the likes of Macquarie, Credit Suisse and CLSA see upside potential to the tune of 20-32 percent in Infosys shares, at a time when IT remains one of the worst hit spaces on Dalal Street so far in 2022.

1 / 11

The IT giant announced a buyback worth Rs 9,300 crore at a maximum of Rs 1,850 apiece — a premium of more than 30 percent over Thursday's closing price.



Infosys also announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.5 per share — marking an increase of 10 percent in the interim dividend of the year ended March 2022, in line with its capital allocation policy.

2 / 11

3 / 11

4 / 11

5 / 11

6 / 11

7 / 11

8 / 11

9 / 11

10 / 11