Infosys, M&M Finance, Nazara: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 260 while CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,725.

    Astral | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Astral with a target price of Rs 2,187. According to the brokerage, the company would be a beneficiary of PVC price stability.

    Mahindra and Mahindra Finance | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 260. The brokerage house says that the collections of the company are healthy.

    Infosys | CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,725. The brokerage house says that demand is decent in Europe, which would benefit the company.

    Nazara | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Nazara with a target price of Rs 860. The brokerage house says that the growth outlook of Nodwin and Sportskeeda is strong.

