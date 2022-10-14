Infosys, Mindtree, Cyient: Friday's top brokerage calls

Infosys | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,710. The brokerage says that revenue in the second quarter was in line with expectations.

Infosys | JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,600. The brokerage says that company registered good growth in its second quarter results.

Mindtree | Morgan Stanley has a 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Mindtree with a target price of Rs 3,400. The brokerage says that the company has delivered strong second quarter results with a good margin in this fiscal year.

Cyient | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Cyient with a target price of Rs 700. The brokerage says that uncertain macro environment doesn't provide confidence in company's revenue growth.