    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Infosys, Mindtree, Cyient: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Infosys, Mindtree, Cyient: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Infosys, Mindtree, Cyient: Friday's top brokerage calls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,600 while Morgan Stanley has a 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Mindtree with a target price of Rs 3,400.

    1 / 4

    Infosys | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,710. The brokerage says that revenue in the second quarter was in line with expectations.

    2 / 4

    Infosys | JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,600. The brokerage says that company registered good growth in its second quarter results.

    3 / 4

    Mindtree | Morgan Stanley has a 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Mindtree with a target price of Rs 3,400. The brokerage says that the company has delivered strong second quarter results with a good margin in this fiscal year.

    4 / 4

    Cyient | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Cyient with a target price of Rs 700. The brokerage says that uncertain macro environment doesn't provide confidence in company's revenue growth.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Wall Street ends up over 2% after initial inflation sell-off

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Oct 14: A slide to 16,800 cannot be ruled out for Nifty50 before a sustained pullback

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng