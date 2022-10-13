Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Adani Ports, Tata Power and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Thursday tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.3 percent or 53.5 points down at 17,051.5 on the last count. Shares of Infosys, Mindtree, Adani Ports, Tata Power among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 13 -

Infosys Ltd, Mindtree Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Abhijit Trading Company Ltd, Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Atharv Enterprises Ltd, Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Den Networks Ltd, Roselabs Finance Ltd, Sheetal Cool Products Ltd, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd | These companies will report their results for the September quarter today.

HCL Technologies Ltd | The Noida-based IT major reported a revenue growth of 1.9 percent in US Dollar terms as compared to the June quarter. The company narrowed its full-year operating margin guidance and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Wipro Ltd | The Bengaluru-based IT major recorded rupee revenue at Rs 22,362.9 crore for the September quarter, up 5.1 percent from the June quarter. The EBIT grew 6.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,380.1 crore and ebit margin increased by 15 basis points from the previous quarter to 15.11 percent.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | The company has received letter of award from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, Kolkata for development of deep-sea port at Tajpur, West Bengal on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis.

Tata Power Company Ltd | The company has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors Ltd for a 7 MW captive solar power project at its Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand.

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The company has decreased its shareholding from 5.3 percent to 3.3 percent of the paid-up capital of Power Grid Corporation of India.

NTPC Ltd | The company has signed has memorandum of understanding with Siemens to demonstrate the feasibility for hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in Siemens V94.2 gas turbines installed at the Faridabad gas power plant of the company.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd | The company has won an order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd worth Rs 2,212 for its proposed 1,255 MWac / 1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

Reliance Power Ltd | The company and its subsidiaries have signed definitive documents with Varde Partners to raise debt of about Rs 1,000 crore.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd | The company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of equity shares of J. K. Shah Education Pvt Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veranda XL Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd.