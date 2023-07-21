Infosys, HUL, Coforge and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,550 per share, while HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 5,640 per share.

Hindustan Unilever | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL with a target of Rs 2,950 per share. It says the first quarter volumes and sales growth were below estimates, in part because of channel destocking.

HUL | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on HUL with a target of Rs 2,850 per share. It says the company is positive on quarter-on-quarter improving rends in rural areas. However, weather risks need to be watched out for.

Coforge | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 5,640 per share. It says the company retained revenue growth guidance of 13 to 16 percent for FY 24, bucking industry trend.

Coforge | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 5,300 per share. It says it reported a healthy first quarter, in-line revenue and strong order booking.

Havells | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Havells with a target of Rs 1,410 per share. It says it has a healthy B2B demand outlook, B2C on a recovery path.

Dalmia Bharat | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target of Rs 2,360 per share. It says the realisations were in-line, but the key negative surprise was from opex of both fuel and freight costs

Infosys | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,150 per share. It says sharp guidance cut brings a welcome dose of realism that should be extended to valuations.

Infosys | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. It says the first quarter was broadly in-line and new deal wins were up 10 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Infosys | Nomura has downgraded its rating on Infosys to 'reduce' with a target price of Rs 1,210 per share from the previous Rs 1,260. It says it has cut its FY25 EPS estimate b 3-4 percent.

HUL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on HUL with a target of Rs 2,408 per share. It says its earnings missed estimates and the headwinds were from weaker volume growth, lowe pricing growth and media investments.

HUL | Jefferies has downgraded its rating on HUL to 'hold' with a target of Rs 2,770 per share from the previous target of Rs 2,875. It says its EBITDA margin was a miss, volume growth pick-up will be gradual.