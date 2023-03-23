Infosys, Hindalco, SBI and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 23

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17076.90, 75 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57925.28, 289.31points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Infosys | Shares of Infosys Ltd continued their losing spree, falling as much as 1.3 percent on Thursday. The stock is down in 12 of the last 13 sessions and is just 1.5 percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 1,355.50, which it fell to in September last year. The company also announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the Board effective March 22, 2023, upon completion of her tenure. Its shares ended nearly 1.1 percent lower.

Hindalco | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1.5 percent higher.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Shares of aerospace and defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd declined more than five percent in the morning trade on Thursday after the government announced selling of offer for sale (OFS) for the sale of up to 3.5 percent stake in the company opened for non-retail investors. Its shares ended nearly 4.9 percent lower.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 1.7 percent. Shares of Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, SBI, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ended nearly 1.2 to 2.8 percent lower.

Gland Pharma | Gland Pharma Ltd. shares jumped for a third straight session on Thursday, recovering 9 percent cumulatively during this period. Its stock ended nearly 3 percent higher.

Vedanta | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 4.9 percent lower.