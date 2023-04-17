Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Citi has downgraded its rating on Tech Mahindra to 'sell' and cut its target from Rs 1,100 to Rs 955 per share, while Citi downgraded its rating on Infosys to 'neutral' and reduced its target from Rs 1,675 to Rs 1,400 per share.

HDFC Bank | Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HDFC Bank, with a target of Rs 2,200 per share. It says the bank's fourth quarter earnings report met expectations as it prepares for its merger.

HDFC Bank | USB has maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank. It says the peaking of the interest rate cycle as well as the fall in incremental system loan to deposit ratio (LDR) could be a positive.

Infosys | Morgan Stanley has given an 'overweight' rating to Infosys, and cut its target to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,625 per share. It says the tech firm's fourth quarter earnings were a negative surprise.

Infosys | Nomura downgraded its rating on Infosys from 'neutral' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 1,290 per share from the previous Rs 1,660 per share. It says the company's weak guidance and deal wins indicate a weak outlook.

Infosys | Emkay has maintained a 'buy' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,620 per share. It says the company is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities across digital transformation.

Infosys | Ambit has maintained a 'sell' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,340 per share. It says the company's growth, margin and guidance are materially below its expectations.

Infosys | DAM Capital has downgraded its rating on Infosys to 'neutral', with a target of Rs 1,390 per share. It says it expects the company to deliver 7.9 percent revenue CAGR over FY23-25.

Infosys | BoFa Securities has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Infosys, with a target of Rs 1,390 per share. It says the company's fourth quarter was an uncharacteristically large under-shoot.

Infosys | Citi downgraded its rating on Infosys to 'neutral' and reduced its target from Rs 1,675 to Rs 1,400 per share. it says the pace of change in sentiment on discretionary spending has surprised.

Infosys | CLSA has downgraded its rating on Infosys to 'outperform' from 'buy' and cut its target from the previous Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,550. It says the larger dissapointment was the company's weak margin outlook.

Infosys | JP Morgan has downgraded its rating on Infosys to 'underweight' with a target of Rs 1,200 from the previous Rs 1,500 per share. It says the company is prone to subsequent downgrades.

Tech Mahindra | Citi has downgraded its rating on Tech Mahindra to 'sell' and cut its target from Rs 1,100 to Rs 955 per share. It says it sees further risks to the company's growth in the communications vertical.

Infosys | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a 'buy' rating on Infosys, and cut its target from Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,470 per share. It says it expects the tech firm to report a muted first quarter this fiscal, with growth recovery in the second half of this financial year, which would be led by large/mega deal revenue.