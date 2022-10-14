Infosys, Federal Bank, ONGC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 14

SUMMARY The market closed Friday's trading session 1% higher. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17185.70, 171.35 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 57919.97, 584.64 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

1 / 6

Infosys | Although Bengaluru-based Infosys marginally missed estimates on the topline front, the miss was offset by a 150 basis points expansion in margins, that reversed the drop it witnessed during the June quarter.Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 4 percent higher.

2 / 6

BHEL | Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited rose over 3 percent after the company announced it had entered into an agreement with Coal India and NLC India for setting up coal gasification-based plants in the country. Its stock ended 1.4 percent higher.

3 / 6

Federal Bank | Private lender Federal Bank on Friday reported 53 percent rise in net profit at Rs 703.71 crore for the July-September period as compared to Rs 460.3 crore from the year-ago quarter, ahead of Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the lender's quarterly net profit at Rs 637.8 crore. Its stock ended nearly 4.4 percent higher.

4 / 6

HDFC Life | The shares of HDFC Life rose 2.4 percent on Friday after the company received approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for merger with Exide Life Insurance Company Ltd. Its stock ended 0.4 percent higher.

5 / 6

ONGC | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 1.7 percent lower.

6 / 6

Raymond | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 6.2 percent down