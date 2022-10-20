Homephotos newsmarket news

IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement: Thursday's top brokerage calls

IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement: Thursday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

SUMMARY

JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400 while Goldman Sachs has an 'buy' call on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,570.

1 / 4

IndusInd Bank | Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400. The brokerage says that the company's strengthening asset quality inspires confidence.

2 / 4

IndusInd Bank | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400. The brokerage says that the company's net interest margin (NIM) expansion is relatively lower as compared to other banks.

3 / 4

UltraTech Cement | Goldman Sachs has an 'buy' call on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,570. The brokerage says that the company is expected to maintain superior profitability against its competitors.

4 / 4

UltraTech Cement | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,700. The brokerage says that the company has a strong volume, pricing outlook as well as reasonable valuation.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Trade setup for Oct 20: Nifty50 manages to cross 17,500 but might take a breather soon

Next Article

Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics and more

arrow down