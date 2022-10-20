    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement: Thursday's top brokerage calls
    By Sangam Singh

    SUMMARY

    JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400 while Goldman Sachs has an 'buy' call on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,570.

    IndusInd Bank | Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400. The brokerage says that the company's strengthening asset quality inspires confidence.

    IndusInd Bank | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400. The brokerage says that the company's net interest margin (NIM) expansion is relatively lower as compared to other banks.

    UltraTech Cement | Goldman Sachs has an 'buy' call on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,570. The brokerage says that the company is expected to maintain superior profitability against its competitors.

    UltraTech Cement | Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the shares of UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 7,700. The brokerage says that the company has a strong volume, pricing outlook as well as reasonable valuation.

