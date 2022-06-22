

1 / 4 CLSA on Indusind Bank | CLSA maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,060. The brokerage house says that the asset quality worries are behind and credit costs will begin to normalise from FY23.



2 / 4 CLSA on Tata Motors | CLSA says that the debt for the company is likely to come down as free cashflow improves. Chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks will likely to continue in CY22 according to CLSA.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Reliance Industries | Jefferies says that the company could deliver 60 percent sequential growth in order to cash (O2C) EBITDA in Q1FY23. It adds that earnings upgrade is likely.