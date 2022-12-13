English
market News

IndusInd Bank, Macrotech Developers, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 13
Dec 13, 2022 2:41:30 PM IST

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green around 2.30pm on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading 0.4 percent up.

1 / 7

Polycab India Ltd | Shares of Polycab India Ltd, the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in the country, jumped over 6 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit a record high. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2,990.90 on high trading volumes. Its shares were trading nearly 4.5 percent higher at 1.40pm.

2 / 7

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.6 percent at 1.50pm. Shares of Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank, Indian Bank, PSB, UCO Bank, were trading 1.1 to 17.1 percent higher.

3 / 7

BGR Energy Systems Ltd | Engineering, procurement and construction major BGR Energy Systems on Monday, December 12, said it has bagged orders worth Rs 330 crore from state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Its shares gained as much as 12 percent in opening trade on Tuesday and were trading 19.9 percent higher around 2pm.

4 / 7

Macrotech Developers | Nifty500's top loser, Macrotech's shares were trading 4 percent down at 2 pm.

5 / 7

Apar Industries Ltd | Shares of leading aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer Apar Industries spurted by over 7 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high in morning deals on Tuesday. The stock has rallied over 34 percent in the past three months on stellar financial performance and has more than doubled in the past year. Its shares were trading nearly 5.4 percent higher at 2 pm.

6 / 7

Paytm | Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications Ltd's shares were trading 2.2 percent higher at 2.20 pm ahead of board meeting for share buyback.

7 / 7

IndusInd Bank | Nifty50's top gainer at 2.30pm, its stock was trading 1.6 percent higher.

