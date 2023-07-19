IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,550 per share, while Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,681 per share.

L&T Tech | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,060 per share. It says net addition of more than 750 employees in the second quarter is a forward-looking indicator.

L&T Tech | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,200 per share. It says the first quarter revenue miss was sharp on an organic-basis.

ICICI Lombard | Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. It says the management maintained its combined ratio guidance of 102 percent for FY25.

ICICI Lombard | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. It says it the overall growth momentum of 19 percent is encouraging and ahead of full-year growth estimate.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Prudential Life with a target of Rs 685 per share. It says after a strong rally, the stock can give up some gains in near terms.

IndusInd Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'pverweight' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,800 per share. It says the first quarter had a steady margin, improving growth and liquidity and easing credit costs.

IndusInd Bank | CIti has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,630 per share. It says the stability was demonstrated again along with robust advances growth.

IndusInd Bank | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,681 per share. It says the slight uptick in NIMs was offset by higher cost-to-income ratio.

IndusInd Bank | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,250 per share. it says the reserve drawdown drives an in-line result.