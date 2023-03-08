English
IndusInd Bank, Aptus Value Housing, Bajaj Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 8

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

Mar 8, 2023

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17754.40, 42.95 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 60348.09, 123.63 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

IndusInd Bank | The Reserve Bank of India is likely to extend IndusInd Bank's CEO Sumant Kathpalia's term by another three years, banking sources privy to the matter told CNBC-TV18. Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 4.8 percent higher.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd | Cholamandalam (Chola) is considering an arrangement with Aptus Value Housing, which would give it management control of Aptus, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 6 percent lower.

Alembic Pharma | Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules USP 1 mg, 2 mg, and 5 mg. Its shares ended nearly 2.8 percent down.

Adani stocks | GQG Partners would likely expand its investment in the Adani group, the fund firm's founder Rajiv Jain said on Wednesday, a week after its $1.9 billion infusion into the embattled Indian conglomerate. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission ended 2.8 to 5 percent higher.

Bajaj Finance | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 2.2 percent lower.

