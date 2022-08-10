Homephotos newsmarket news

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Prudential

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of IGL with a target price of Rs 450 while CLSA maintain an 'outperform' on the shares of ICICI Prudential with a target price of Rs 620. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Jefferies on Indraprastha Gas ltd
| Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of IGL with a target price of Rs 450. Have enough room to raise price says the brokerage house.
Jefferies on Indian Hotels | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Indian Hotels with a target price of Rs 325. Company exceeded pre-COVID performance  on all metrics.
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 875. The brokerage house lowers profit estimates by 4-12 percent to factor in quarter one results.
CLSA on ICICI Prudential | CLSA maintains an 'outperform' on the shares of ICICI Prudential with a target price of Rs 620. It needs a material change in ICICI Bank's approach for sustainable growth.

