

1 / 4 Jefferies on Indraprastha Gas ltd | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of IGL with a target price of Rs 450. Have enough room to raise price says the brokerage house.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Indian Hotels | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Indian Hotels with a target price of Rs 325. Company exceeded pre-COVID performance on all metrics.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 875. The brokerage house lowers profit estimates by 4-12 percent to factor in quarter one results.