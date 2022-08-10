    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Prudential

    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Prudential

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Prudential

    Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of IGL with a target price of Rs 450 while CLSA maintain an 'outperform' on the shares of ICICI Prudential with a target price of Rs 620. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

