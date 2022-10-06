    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Indigo, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finance: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Credit Suisse has an 'underperform' stance on shares of Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,350 while CLSA has an 'buy' stance on shares of Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 316.

    Indigo | Credit Suisse has an 'underperform' stance on shares of Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,350. According to the brokerage, one of the positives about the company is its sensitivity on price.

    Zee Entertainment | CLSA has a 'buy' call on shares of Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 316. According to the brokerage, the merger of company with Sony will be a catalyst in stock re-rating.

    Bajaj Finance | CLSA has an 'sell' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 5,600. The brokerage says that number of loans distributed by the company increased only by 8 percent year-on-year (YoY).

    Godrej Consumer | Goldman Sachs has an 'buy' on the shares of Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,100. According to the brokerage, the company has sustained double-digit growth in Africa due to its distribution initiatives.

