IndiGo, Asian Paints, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 8

SUMMARY The Indian market ended Thursday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17798.75, 174.35 points higher, while the BSE Sensex closed at 59688.22, up 659.31 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

IndiGo | Shares of IndiGo’s parent company Intergloble Aviation were trading in the red on Thursday, a day after sources told CNBC-TV18 that Rakesh Gangwal and family are likely to sell a 2.8 percent stake in the airline via a block deal today. Its stock ended nearly 2.2 percent lower.

Paint stocks | Shares of major paint companies gained 2-4 percent in early morning trade on Thursday as crude prices dropped below $85, for the first time since January. The shares of Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac and AkzoNobel India ended 0.6 to 3.1 percent up.

Sonata Software | Shares of Sonata Software gained over 11 percent ahead of the record date for the bonus issue of its equity shares. The IT stock is trading ex-bonus a day ahead on September 9, 2022. Its stock ended nearly 6.5 percent up.

Hindalco | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 3 percent lower.

JK Lakshmi Cement | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 11.3 percent up.

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.5 percent. The shares of PNB, Union Bank, SBI, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank ended 1.9 to 6.3 percent up.