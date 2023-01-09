India is the 2nd most stock-obsessed country worldwide; find out which ranks No 1

SUMMARY India ranked the second most stock-obsessed country in the world, according to a study conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets. The study examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in stocks and trading. The terms were then later combined and each English-speaking country was given a ‘total search score’. Here’s a look at the top 10 countries that have been the most interested in stocks in the past 12 months.

10. Nigeria | Nigeria has a total search score of 218 out of a possible 700 placing the country tenth in the ranking. The country has the second highest level of searches for the term ‘swing trading’. The country scored 13 for the term ‘stocks’, 20 for ‘buy stocks’, 31 for ‘invest in stocks’, 18 for ‘stock market’, 16 for ‘interest rate’, 45 for ‘day trading’, and 75 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. United Kingdom | UK ranks ninth with a total search score of 224. The country has the seventh highest level of searches for the term ‘invest in stock’. The country scored 40 for the term ‘stocks’, 28 for ‘buy stocks’, 48 for ‘invest in stocks’, 25 for ‘stock market’, 27 for ‘interest rate’, 34 for ‘day trading’, and 22 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. New Zealand | With a total search score of 245, New Zealand ranks eighth in the list. The country scored 34 for the term ‘stocks’, 30 for ‘buy stocks’, 52 for ‘invest in stocks’, 29 for ‘stock market’, 24 for ‘interest rate’, 49 for ‘day trading’, and 27 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. South Africa | South Africa ranks 7th with a total search score of 254. The country scored 22 for the term ‘stocks’, 22 for ‘buy stocks’, 40 for ‘invest in stocks’, 13 for ‘stock market’, 43 for ‘interest rate’, 60 for ‘day trading’, and 54 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. Australia | Sixth on the list with a total search score of 338 is Australia. It has the highest search level for the term ‘day trading’. The country scored 40 for the term ‘stocks’, 33 for ‘buy stocks’, 52 for ‘invest in stocks’, 37 for ‘stock market’, 47 for ‘interest rate’, 100 for ‘day trading’, and 29 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. United Arab Emirates | The UAE is placed fifth on the ranking with a total search score of 374. It has the fourth-highest search levels for the term ‘swing trading’ and is the fifth country most interested in ‘day trading’. The country scored 47 for the term ‘stocks’, 57 for ‘buy stocks’, 55 for ‘invest in stocks’, 53 for ‘stock market’, 31 for ‘interest rate’, 57 for ‘day trading’, and 74 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. United States | The USA has a total search score of 453 placing the country fourth in the ranking. The country has the highest level of searches for the terms ‘invest in stocks’ and 'stock market’. The country scored 65 for the term ‘stocks’, 71 for ‘buy stocks’, 100 for ‘invest in stocks’, 100 for ‘stock market’, 30 for ‘interest rate’, 61 for ‘day trading’, and 26 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Canada | Canada is the third most interested country in stocks. With a total search score of 462, it also has the second-highest level of searches for the term ‘invest in stocks’. The country scored 84 for the term ‘stocks’, 78 for ‘buy stocks’, 91 for ‘invest in stocks’, 68 for ‘stock market’, 50 for ‘interest rate’, 54 for ‘day trading’, and 37 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. India | India ranks second with a total search score of 492. It has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for the phrases ‘stock market’ and ‘swing trading’. The country scored 70 for the term ‘stocks’, 79 for ‘buy stocks’, 45 for ‘invest in stocks’, 91 for ‘stock market’, 78 for ‘interest rate’, 35 for ‘day trading’, and 94 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)

1. Singapore | Ranked as the country most interested in stocks and trading, Singapore tops the list with a total search score of 555. The country has the highest level of search for the terms ‘stocks’, ‘buy stocks’, and ‘interest rate’. The country scored 100 for the term ‘stocks’, 100 for ‘buy stocks’, 61 for ‘invest in stocks’, 72 for ‘stock market’, 100 for ‘interest rate’, 71 for ‘day trading’, and 51 for ‘swing trading’. (Image: Shutterstock)