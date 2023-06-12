homephotos Newsmarket NewsIEX, Axis Bank, KEC International and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

IEX, Axis Bank, KEC International and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 8:13:14 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on IEX with a target of Rs 200 per share, while Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating n Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,080 per share.

IEX | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on IEX with a target of Rs 200 per share. It says cheap LNG price drives up the demand, and higher gas demand and pick-up in CNG car sales should boost volumes.

Oil and gas | CLSA says Indian LNG demand rose 5.7 percent year-on-year and 10.2 percent month-on-month. It says spot LNG price continues to cool with slop to crude falling below 12 percent. 

KEC International | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on KEC International with a target of Rs 598 per share. It says the focus is on improving EBITDA margine and cash flows.

AMCs | Jefferies says large AMCs equity fees could fall 30 bps on proposed caps on fees of eq-linked AUMs.

Axis Bank | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating n Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,080 per share. It says its focus is on growing LCR retail deposits, improve brand productivity.

Specialty Chem | Jefferies says the Specialty Chem space is riding high desire for 'China+1', EU production slump. 

