IEX, Axis Bank, KEC International and more: Monday's top brokerage calls
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 8:13:14 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on IEX with a target of Rs 200 per share, while Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating n Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,080 per share.

IEX | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on IEX with a target of Rs 200 per share. It says cheap LNG price drives up the demand, and higher gas demand and pick-up in CNG car sales should boost volumes.

Oil and gas | CLSA says Indian LNG demand rose 5.7 percent year-on-year and 10.2 percent month-on-month. It says spot LNG price continues to cool with slop to crude falling below 12 percent. 

