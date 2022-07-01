

1 / 4 CITI on ICICI Securities | CITI maintains 'sell' rating on the shares of ICICI Securities with a revised target price of Rs 400. The brokerage house says that the fall in average cash turnover in June has negative implications for the company's revenue.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Petronet LNG | Jefferies says volumes improved by Dabhol unavailability & increased demand in CNG. The brokerage firm also added that a sharp spike in spot LNG prices is a headwind.



3 / 4 Jefferies on Cement | Jefferies says that the demand has improved in June, but the supply increase is depressing prices and as a result, earning estimates continue to be at risk.