Friday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Securities, Maruti and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CITI maintains 'sell' rating on the shares of ICICI Securities with a revised target price of Rs 400, whereas Nomura maintains a 'neutral' rating on the shares of Maruti with a target price of Rs 8,627. Here are top brokerage calls for the day -

