CITI on ICICI Securities | CITI maintains 'sell' rating on the shares of ICICI Securities with a revised target price of Rs 400. The brokerage house says that the fall in average cash turnover in June has negative implications for the company's revenue.

Jefferies on Petronet LNG | Jefferies says volumes improved by Dabhol unavailability & increased demand in CNG. The brokerage firm also added that a sharp spike in spot LNG prices is a headwind.

Jefferies on Cement | Jefferies says that the demand has improved in June, but the supply increase is depressing prices and as a result, earning estimates continue to be at risk.

Nomura on Maruti | Nomura maintains a 'neutral' rating on the shares of Maruti with a target price of Rs 8,627. The brokerage house says that market share of the company will improve to 45 percent in FY23.