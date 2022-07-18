[caption id="attachment_14162502" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Nomura on HDFC Bank | Nomura maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,690. The brokerage house forecast a 16.6 percent earnings per share and a 16.8 percent core book value compound annual growth rate over FY22-25.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14162512" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Credit Suisse on ICICI Prudential | Credit Suisse maintains an 'underperform' rating on the shares of ICICI Prudential with a target price of Rs 440. The brokerage house notes that guaranteed products drive the value of new business (VNB), however, protection continues to lag.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14162522" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Kotak Institutional Equities on HDFC Bank | Kotak Institutional Equities maintains a 'buy' on the shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,650. The brokerage house notes that the asset quality of the company is stable and a near term overhang would be the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14162532" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on ICICI Prudential | Jefferies maintain a 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Prudential with a target price of Rs 700. The brokerage house tweaks VNB estimates, but EV falls a bit due to economic variances.[/caption]