

1 / 4 Nomura on HDFC Bank | Nomura maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,690. The brokerage house forecast a 16.6 percent earnings per share and a 16.8 percent core book value compound annual growth rate over FY22-25.



2 / 4 Credit Suisse on ICICI Prudential | Credit Suisse maintains an 'underperform' rating on the shares of ICICI Prudential with a target price of Rs 440. The brokerage house notes that guaranteed products drive the value of new business (VNB), however, protection continues to lag.



3 / 4 Kotak Institutional Equities on HDFC Bank | Kotak Institutional Equities maintains a 'buy' on the shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,650. The brokerage house notes that the asset quality of the company is stable and a near term overhang would be the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger.