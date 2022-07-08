

1 / 4 Motilal Oswal on ICICI Lombard | Motilal Oswal initiated a 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,500. The stock is closer to its trough p/e ratio multiples post 31 percent correction in past 18 months, says the brokerage house.



2 / 4 CLSA on TVS Motor | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 922. The brokerage house notes that the company is gaining back market share on back of strong launches.



3 / 4 CLSA on Hindalco | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Hindalco with a revised target price of Rs 525. The brokerage house notes that the stock underperformance is overdone given relatively resilient earnings.