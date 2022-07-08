[caption id="attachment_14067672" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Motilal Oswal on ICICI Lombard | Motilal Oswal initiated a 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,500. The stock is closer to its trough p/e ratio multiples post 31 percent correction in past 18 months, says the brokerage house.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14067662" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on TVS Motor | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 922. The brokerage house notes that the company is gaining back market share on back of strong launches.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14067682" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Hindalco | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Hindalco with a revised target price of Rs 525. The brokerage house notes that the stock underperformance is overdone given relatively resilient earnings.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14067652" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Jefferies on Shree Cement | Jefferies upgraded ratings for the shares of Shree Cement to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 20,000. Stock appears to factor in expected FY23 industry-led weakness, according to Jefferies.[/caption]