    ICICI Lombard, Tata Communications, Polycab: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    ICICI Lombard, Tata Communications, Polycab: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    ICICI Lombard, Tata Communications, Polycab: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
    By Sangam Singh

    SUMMARY

    CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,550 while CLSA has an 'sell' call on the shares of L&T Technology with a target price of Rs 3,200.

    ICICI Lombard | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,550. The brokerage says that the group's health momentum is strong along with company's profitability.

    Tata Communications | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1,433. The brokerage says that the company has lifted profit estimates for FY23 due to tax refunds.

    Polycab | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Polycab with a target price of Rs 3,325. The brokerage says that the company's cables and wires topline grew by 12 percent year-on-year(YoY)

    L&T Technology | CLSA has a 'sell' call on the shares of L&T Technology with a target price of Rs 3,200. The brokerage says that the company has margin holding but its deal momentum has weakened.

