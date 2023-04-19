English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsICICI Lombard, Coal India, Zomato and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

ICICI Lombard, Coal India, Zomato and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

ICICI Lombard, Coal India, Zomato and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 8:18:23 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,560 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on United Spirits with a target of Rs 650 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

Zomato | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato, cutting its target of Rs 90 to Rs 80 per share. It says the revenue estimates are down less because of better take rates and hyperpure revenues.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

ICICI Lombard | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,560 per share. It says that for the fourth quarter of FY23, the company's profit was ahead of estimates, aided by higher investment income.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More

ICICI Lombard | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,400 per share. it says the company's profit beat estimates and consensus due to lower underwriting loss, higher investment income.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 9
Show More
Show More

ICICI Lombard | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,445 per share. It says the company's net income was above estimates, helped by higher-than-expected investment income and lower commissions.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 9
Show More
Show More

ICICI Lombard | JM Morgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,160 per share. It says it does not have visibility to price in a beat to management guidance of 102 percent combined ratio by FY25.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 9
Show More
Show More

Just Dial | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Just Dial with a target of Rs 815 per share. It says the company's margin remains well below and has potential to expand.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 9
Show More
Show More

Titan | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained an 'add' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 2,700. It says the change in terms of trade is rare and indicates the company's focus on expanding jewelry EBIT margin.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 9
Show More
Show More

United Spirits | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on United Spirits with a target of Rs 650 per share. It says it sees risks to near-term margin, given the continued inflationary headwinds on input costs.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 9
Show More
Show More

Coal India | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 290 per share, up from the previous target of Rs 285. It says its stable to higher earnings should translate into strong dividends.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Next Article

Oil prices edge higher on falling US inventories, China data

arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X