ICICI Lombard, Coal India, Zomato and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Zomato | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato, cutting its target of Rs 90 to Rs 80 per share. It says the revenue estimates are down less because of better take rates and hyperpure revenues.

ICICI Lombard | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,560 per share. It says that for the fourth quarter of FY23, the company's profit was ahead of estimates, aided by higher investment income.

ICICI Lombard | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,400 per share. it says the company's profit beat estimates and consensus due to lower underwriting loss, higher investment income.

ICICI Lombard | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,445 per share. It says the company's net income was above estimates, helped by higher-than-expected investment income and lower commissions.

ICICI Lombard | JM Morgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,160 per share. It says it does not have visibility to price in a beat to management guidance of 102 percent combined ratio by FY25.

Just Dial | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Just Dial with a target of Rs 815 per share. It says the company's margin remains well below and has potential to expand.

Titan | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained an 'add' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 2,700. It says the change in terms of trade is rare and indicates the company's focus on expanding jewelry EBIT margin.

United Spirits | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on United Spirits with a target of Rs 650 per share. It says it sees risks to near-term margin, given the continued inflationary headwinds on input costs.

Coal India | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 290 per share, up from the previous target of Rs 285. It says its stable to higher earnings should translate into strong dividends.