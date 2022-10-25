ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CITI has a 'buy' call on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,120 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the second quarter profit of the company is more than estimates on lower provisions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,215. The brokerage said that the profit missed the estimates on weak non-core income. However, the core Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) is up by 24 percent year-on-year (YoY).

JSW Steel | CITI has a 'neutral' call on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 625 on its shares. The brokerage said that the company has witnessed 12 percent drop in steel realisations. However, it expects steel prices to stabilise and costs to decline in the third quarter of FY23.

ICICI Bank | Nomura has a 'buy' call on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,060 on its shares. According to the brokerage, the core Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) growth is good with its pole position being intact.