CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newsmarket NewsReliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

    Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

    Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more: Monday's top brokerage calls
    3 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 8:09:07 AM IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,070 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,350 per share.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count1 / 11

    ICICI Bank | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,350 per share. It says the deposite growth helped sustain strong domestic loan growth.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count2 / 11

    ICICI Bank | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,150 per share. It says the profit after tax was 7 percent ahead of estimates driven by lower provisions.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count3 / 11

    ICICI Bank | Jefferies has maintained an 'overweight' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,240 per share. It says its first quarter profit was ahead of estimates with a tad better NIMs.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count4 / 11

    Kotak Mahindra Bank | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,070 per share. It says its net income came 3 percent aboe estimates on higher non-interest. It adds that any M&A action could be taken positively by the market in the near term.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count5 / 11

    Kotak Mahindra Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 2,400 per share. It says loan growth has slowed, high-yielding unsecured loans increased fast and aided margin.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count6 / 11

    IGL | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IGL with a target of Rs 600 per share. It says the EBITDA was up 38 percent quarter-on-quarter and in-line, while other income drove a 4 percent miss in PAT.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count7 / 11

    IGL | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on IGL with a target of Rs 565 per share. It says the EBITDA was ahead, and led by better margin, while the volume fell quarter-on-quarter.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count8 / 11

    Reliance Industries | JPMorgan has maintained a 'buy'rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 3,040 per share. It says it believes the stock offers multiple potential catalysts over the next 18 months.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count9 / 11

    Reliance Industries | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,100 per share. It says its FY25 EPS estimate remains 14-18 percent below consensus.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count10 / 11

    Reliance Industries | Citi has maintained a 'buy'rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,750 per share. It says the first quarter's consolidated EBITDA was down 1 percent quarter-on-quarter, broadly in-line.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count11 / 11

    Reliance Industries | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,935 per share. It says the EBITDA came in-line with estimates with all segments in line.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X