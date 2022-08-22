Monday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, KEC International and GAIL

SUMMARY CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,040 while Noruma maintains 'buy' on the shares of KEC International with a target price of Rs 566, Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

1 / 4

CLSA on ICICI Bank | CLSA maintains 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,040. The company is doing better than HDFC Bank on PSL compliance, the brokerage house says.

2 / 4

Kotak Institutional Equities on GAIL | Kotak Institutional Equities maintain 'sell' on the shares of GAIL with a target price of Rs 115. Regulator has cut tariffs in three of four regional pipelines by 41-98 percent.

3 / 4

Kotak Institutional Equities on ICICI Bank | Kotak Institutional Equities maintain 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,025. The brokerage house lists ICICI as one of the best-positioned banks and keep it as the top pick.

4 / 4

Nomura on KEC International | Noruma maintains 'buy' on the shares of KEC International with a target price of Rs 566. Expect profitability to improve in H2FY23 on lower commodity prices.