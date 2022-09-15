Thursday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Wipro

Morgan Stanley on ICICI Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,225. According to the brokerage house, asset quality of the bank is strong.

Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,000. According to the brokerage house, loan growth visibility of the bank continues to improve.

CLSA on Wipro | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Wipro with a revised target price of Rs 460. According to the brokerage house, there is no sign of demand slowdown though it is more normalised than last year.

CLSA on HDFC Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of HDFC Bank with a revised target price of Rs 2,025. According to the brokerage house, management of the bank is focusing on increasing the share of core deposit.