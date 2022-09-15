    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Thursday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Wipro

    Thursday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Wipro

    Thursday's top brokerage calls: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Wipro
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,225 while CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of HDFC Bank with a revised target price of Rs 2,025.

    1 / 4

    Morgan Stanley on ICICI Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,225. According to the brokerage house, asset quality of the bank is strong.

    2 / 4

    Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a revised target price of Rs 1,000. According to the brokerage house, loan growth visibility of the bank continues to improve.

    3 / 4

    CLSA on Wipro | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Wipro with a revised target price of Rs 460. According to the brokerage house, there is no sign of demand slowdown though it is more normalised than last year.

    4 / 4

    CLSA on HDFC Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of HDFC Bank with a revised target price of Rs 2,025. According to the brokerage house, management of the bank is focusing on increasing the share of core deposit.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today — SGX Nifty futures flat

    Next Article

    Harsha Engineers IPO subscribed nearly 3 times on Day 1

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng