HUL, PVR, Coal India and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 20

SUMMARY
Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18027.65, 80.20 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60621.77, 236.66 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-
Laurus Labs | Laurus Labs Ltd. announced on Friday that the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for an inspection conducted at a manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam in October 2022. Its stock ended 1.2 percent lower.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) | Shares of Hindustan Unilever are among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Friday after the company approved a new royalty and central services arrangement with the Unilever Group for the provision of technology, trademark licenses and services. Nifty50's top losers, its shares ended nearly 3.8 percent down.
Hindustan Zinc | Shares of Hindustan Zinc fell as much as 7 percent in morning trade on Friday after the company announced the acquisition of Vedanta Ltd.'s international zinc assets for $2,981 million. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 6.5 percent down.
Coal India | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1.4 percent higher.
PVR Ltd | Multiplex operator PVR posted a net profit of Rs 16.1 crore in the October-December quarter compared to a loss of Rs 10.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. On a quarterly basis too PVR’s figures have improved as it registered a loss of Rs 71 crore in the last quarter. Its shares ended nearly 4.1 percent lower.
Reliance Industries Ltd | Ahead of its Q3 earnings report on Friday, RIL's shares ended nearly 1.2 percent lower.