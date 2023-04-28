HUL, Laurus Labs, Wipro and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL, with a target of Rs 2,875 per share, while Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 360 per share.

Laurus Labs | Jefferies has downgraded its rating on Laurus Labs to 'underperform' from 'hold' with a target of Rs 250 per share. It says Laurus Labs missed the brokerage's estimates for a third-consecutive quarter.

HUL | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL, with a target of Rs 2,875 per share. It says HUL missed forecasts on revenues and margin.

Coforge | Jefferies has upgraded its rating on Coforge to 'hold' with a target of Rs 3,760 per share. It says the fourth-quarter revenue is in line, however profits missed estimates.

ACC | Jefferies initiates a 'buy' rating on ACC with a target of Rs 2,800 per share. It says the company's quarter-on-quarter cost decline was higher than estimates.

Wipro | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 360 per share. It says it expects the company to continue to underperform compared to its peers on revenue growth over FY24-25

LTIMindtree | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a 'reduce' rating on LTIMindtree with a target of Rs 4,500 per share. It says the the company missed the revenue expectation in the fourth quarter, but its margin was in line with expectations.

Axis Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,150 per share. It says it has raised profit estimates by 2-3 percent and it sees scope for valuation to re-rate.