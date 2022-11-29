HUL, Laurus Labs, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 29

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday. The Nifty50 and Sensex were nearly 0.6 percent higher around 1.45pm.

Ami Organics Ltd | The Norwegian government pension fund and Ravi Dharamshi's ValueQuest Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. together bought close to 13 lakh shares of API and specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics on Monday, according to the bulk deal data on the exchanges. Its shares were trading nearly 3.6 percent higher around 1pm.

FMCG stocks | The Nifty FMCG index gained the most among sectoral indices around 1pm, up 1.9 percent. Shares of United Breweries Ltd, ITC, Britannia, United Spirits Limited, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Emami Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Nestle India, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, were trading 1 to 6.5 percent higher.

Laurus Labs | Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the actual extent of margin pressure on Laurus Laboratories is yet to unravel. As a result, the brokerage has downgraded the stock to a sell rating with a price target of Rs 350. Nifty500's top loser, its shares were trading 7.6 percent lower.

Lupin Ltd | Lupin launched Formoterol Fumarate inhalation solution in the US used to control wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness caused by COPD. Formoterol Fumarate inhalation solution had estimated annual sales of $268 million in the US. Its stock was trading nearly 1.6 percent higher.

Bajaj Finserv | Nifty50's top loser around 1.15pm, its shares were trading 1.1 percent lower.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | Zydus Life would be purchasing business undertakings of Watson Pharma for Rs 46.8 crore. Its stock was trading nearly 2.1 percent higher.

Prism Johnson Ltd | In a block deal, 70.09 lakh shares (1.40 percent equity) worth Rs 84.20 crore changed hands at an average of Rs 120.25 per share. Its stock was trading 7 percent higher.