English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newsmarket News

HUL, Laurus Labs, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 29

HUL, Laurus Labs, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 29

HUL, Laurus Labs, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 29
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 1:55:22 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday. The Nifty50 and Sensex were nearly 0.6 percent higher around 1.45pm.

ami organics, ami organics stock, ami organics shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
1 / 7

Ami Organics Ltd | The Norwegian government pension fund and Ravi Dharamshi's ValueQuest Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. together bought close to 13 lakh shares of API and specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics on Monday, according to the bulk deal data on the exchanges. Its shares were trading nearly 3.6 percent higher around 1pm.

FMCG stocks, FMCG shares, United Breweries Ltd, ITC, Britannia, United Spirits Limited, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Emami Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Nestle India, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, nifty FMCG, key stocks stocks that moved, stock market india,
2 / 7

FMCG stocks | The Nifty FMCG index gained the most among sectoral indices around 1pm, up 1.9 percent. Shares of United Breweries Ltd, ITC, Britannia, United Spirits Limited, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Emami Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Nestle India, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, were trading 1 to 6.5 percent higher.

laurus labs, laurus labs stock, laurus labs shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
3 / 7

Laurus Labs | Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the actual extent of margin pressure on Laurus Laboratories is yet to unravel. As a result, the brokerage has downgraded the stock to a sell rating with a price target of Rs 350. Nifty500's top loser, its shares were trading 7.6 percent lower.

lupin ltd, lupin stock, lupin shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
4 / 7

Lupin Ltd | Lupin launched Formoterol Fumarate inhalation solution in the US used to control wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness caused by COPD. Formoterol Fumarate inhalation solution had estimated annual sales of $268 million in the US. Its stock was trading nearly 1.6 percent higher.

bajaj finserv, bajaj finserv stock, bajaj finserv shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
5 / 7

Bajaj Finserv | Nifty50's top loser around 1.15pm, its shares were trading 1.1 percent lower.

zydus life, zydus life stock, zydus life shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
6 / 7

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | Zydus Life would be purchasing business undertakings of Watson Pharma for Rs 46.8 crore. Its stock was trading nearly 2.1 percent higher.

prism johnson ltd, prism johnson stock, prism johnson shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india,
7 / 7

Prism Johnson Ltd | In a block deal, 70.09 lakh shares (1.40 percent equity) worth Rs 84.20 crore changed hands at an average of Rs 120.25 per share. Its stock was trading 7 percent higher.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit record highs led by HUL, ICICI Bank and Reliance

Next Article

Shares of this road construction company where Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns stake are at a 52-week high

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng