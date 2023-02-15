HUL, Finolex Cables, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 15

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18015.85, 86 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 61275.09, 242.83 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Tech Mahindra | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 5.6 percent higher.

Real estate stocks | The Nifty Realty index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.3 percent. Shares of Suntech, DLF, Brigade, Prestige, Indiabulls Real Estate ended 1.1 to 3.4 percent higher.

Eicher Motors | Even as Eicher Motors missed margin projections in the third quarter of the fiscal year, most analysts recommend buying the automaker’s shares as they expect margins and market share to expand in 2023. Its shares ended 4.5 percent higher.

Hindustan Unilever Limited | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 1.2 percent lower.

Finolex Cables | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 12.4 percent higher.