HUL, Finolex Cables, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 15

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 15, 2023 4:23:02 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18015.85, 86 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 61275.09, 242.83 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Image count1 / 5

Tech Mahindra | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 5.6 percent higher.

Image count2 / 5

Real estate stocks | The Nifty Realty index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.3 percent. Shares of Suntech, DLF, Brigade, Prestige, Indiabulls Real Estate ended 1.1 to 3.4 percent higher.

Image count3 / 5

Eicher Motors | Even as Eicher Motors missed margin projections in the third quarter of the fiscal year, most analysts recommend buying the automaker’s shares as they expect margins and market share to expand in 2023. Its shares ended 4.5 percent higher.

Image count4 / 5

Hindustan Unilever Limited | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 1.2 percent lower.

Image count5 / 5

Finolex Cables | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 12.4 percent higher.

