HUL, Bharat Electronics, Aptus Housing: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 130 while Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2,975.

1 / 4

Aptus Housing | CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Aptus Housing with a target price of Rs 425. The brokerage believes the firm's efficient cost-cutting has helped it deliver a healthy return on assets(RoA).

2 / 4

Brookfield Real Estate | CITI has a 'buy' call on the shares of Brookfield Real Estate with a target price of Rs 370. The brokerage believes the firm has efficient and growing cash flows with quality assets.

3 / 4

Bharat Electronics | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 130. According to the brokerage house, the company has a bright future as the ongoing war in Ukraine has put indigenisation at the centre spot.

4 / 4

Hindustan Unilever | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2,975. According to the brokerage house, the company's rural volumes are declining while urban sales have fared well.