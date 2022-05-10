HUL, Asian Paints, Coal India, Tata Steel, Vedanta and more: Key stocks that moved the most on May 10



1 / 8 Hindustan Unilever | Shares of Hindustan Unilever were the top gainer on the Nifty50 index and ended 3 percent higher after reports said that Malaysia is considering cutting down export tax on palm oil.



2 / 8 Asian Paints | The paint maker's stock ended about 3 percent higher, even though the company's quarterly profit missed the Street estimates.



3 / 8 Coal India | The coal major's scrip shed the most on Nifty50 and closed 7.5 percent lower.



4 / 8 Nifty metal | Nifty Metal fell the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, down 5.2 percent. Shares of Welspun Corporation, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco, Steel Authority of India Ltd ended down 5-8 percent.



5 / 8 GNFC | Shares of GNFC were the top Nifty500 gainer. The stock rose almost 8 percent after the company reported a robust set of quarterly numbers. It had risen about 12 percent intraday.



6 / 8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Shares of the pharmaceutical company ended 3 percent lower after the US FDA issued 10 observations to Sun Pharma's Halol facility after inspection.



7 / 8 Venky's India | The poultry and animal vaccines company ended about 5 percent lower after Venky's India reported a 26 percent decline in net profit for Q4 FY22 and poor operational performance.