1 / 6 Hindustan Zinc Ltd | Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd went up by over 5 percent on Thusday on the BSE, a day after the company announced an interim dividend for its shareholders. At 12.54 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 286. Its stock closed 4.3 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 6 PSU Bank stocks | The PSU Bank index fell the most among sectoral indices in Thursday's trading session, down 2.2 percent. The shares of Union Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank fell 1.8 to 3.9 percent lower.



3 / 6 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd | The company reported a 19.7 percent higher (YoY) consolidated net at Rs8.7 crore from the previous Rs 7.3 crore, while it reported a 62.8 percent higher (YoY) consolidated revenue of Rs 254.5 crore, from the previous Rs 156.3 crore, according to its earnings report. Its stock closed 4.8 percent lower on the BSE.



4 / 6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, the shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd closed 2.6 percent higher.



5 / 6 Welspun Corp Ltd | The company bagged a Rs 689 crore order from Saline Water Conversion Corporation in Saudi Arabia. Its stock gained over 1 percent in today's trading session. However, its stock closed 0.6 percent lower on the BSE.