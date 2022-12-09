Stocks to watch: Hindustan Unilever, Paytm, Sun Pharma, Spandana Sphoorty and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on last trading day of the week amid largely positive global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 48.5 points or 0.3 percent higher at 18,776. Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Paytm, Sun Pharma, Spandana Sphoorty among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 9 -

Hindustan Unilever Ltd | The company will acquire 100 percent of the shareholding of Zywie Ventures Private Ltd through subscription of shares of Zywie Ventures Private Limited and purchase of shares from its existing shareholders in two tranches. Additionally, the company has entered into definitive documents to acquire 19.8 percent shareholding of Nutritionalab Private Ltd for Rs 70 crore.

One 97 Communications Ltd | The board will consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | The company issued clarification regarding the USFDA import alert at the Halol facility. The company stated that it will not revise its revenue guidance for the fiscal and will evaluate product transfers on case-to-case basis.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The company and Barclays in India have expanded their partnership to help more children with neuro-muscular disabilities become self-reliant by bringing the TCS Virtual Habilitation (VHAB) solution to Bal Kalyan Sanstha in Pune. As part of the collaboration, the company is deploying and supporting its VHAB solution and Barclays, as part of its Disability and Mental Health Network “Reach” is providing the hardware, equipment, and ongoing support.

Max Financial Services Ltd | The company informed that it has completed the acquisition of the balance 5.17 percent stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Ltd, Japan, in Max Life Insurance Company Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | The company’s board approved and allotted 1,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on a private placement basis for consideration of an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crores.

Lupin Ltd | The pharma major announced the appointment of Spiro Gavaris as President US Generics business. He most recently served as President of Specialty Generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the President of US Injectables at Hikma.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd | The lender has hiked its benchmark rate, repo linked (EBR-R) of the bank. The revised rate stand at 9.35 percent.