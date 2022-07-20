

1 / 5 CLSA on Hindustan Unilever | CLSA maintains 'outperform' on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 2,660. It remains one of the preferred picks in staples, says CLSA.



2 / 5 CITI on Hindustan Unilever | Citi maintains 'buy' on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 2,920. The brokerage house raises earnings estimates by 1-5 percent.



3 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Hindustan Unilever | Morgan Stanley maintains 'equal-weight' on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 2,230. The brokerage house says that the first quarter earnings beat estimates, and inflationary pressures should continue to hurt margin in the second quarter.



4 / 5 Nomura on HDFC Life | Nomura maintains 'buy' on the shares of HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 660. The brokerage house says that the valuation comfort is high, and lower cyclical risks underpin positive bias.