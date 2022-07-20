[caption id="attachment_14187602" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Hindustan Unilever | CLSA maintains 'outperform' on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 2,660. It remains one of the preferred picks in staples, says CLSA.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14187582" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CITI on Hindustan Unilever | Citi maintains 'buy' on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 2,920. The brokerage house raises earnings estimates by 1-5 percent.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14187592" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on Hindustan Unilever | Morgan Stanley maintains 'equal-weight' on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 2,230. The brokerage house says that the first quarter earnings beat estimates, and inflationary pressures should continue to hurt margin in the second quarter.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14187692" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Nomura on HDFC Life | Nomura maintains 'buy' on the shares of HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 660. The brokerage house says that the valuation comfort is high, and lower cyclical risks underpin positive bias.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14187702" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 705. The brokerage house says that continued value of new business delivery amid tough conditions is underappreciated.[/caption]