market News

Hindalco, Tata Motors, Landmark Cars and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 18

Jan 18, 2023

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18165.35, 112.05 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 61045.74, 390.02 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Image count1 / 5

Strides Pharma | Bengaluru-headquartered Stelis Biopharma, an arm of Strides Pharma Science Ltd., has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) specific to drug-device combination products to be commercialised at its flagship facility in Bengaluru. Its shares ended 1.1 percent lower.

Image count2 / 5

Tata Motors | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended nearly 1.6 percent lower.

Image count3 / 5

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.6 percent. Shares of JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, SAIL, Hindustan Zinc, Welspun Corp Ltd, ended 1.3 to nearly 4.5 percent higher.

Image count4 / 5

Star Health and Allied Insurance | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 4.7 percent lower.

Image count5 / 5

Landmark Cars | Shares of Landmark Cars zoomed over 7 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company’s business update for the nine months that ended in December 2022 showed solid growth during the period. Its shares ended nearly 5.3 percent higher.

